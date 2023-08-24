Saturday, August 26

22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC)

The fiction series “Cartes Postales from Greece” by ERT, based on the books of the famous British author Victoria Hislop, “Cartes Postales from Greece” and “The Last Dance,” will take us on a journey to Crete and London through 12 captivating standalone stories.

With footage from the British capital, featuring central locations such as Albert Bridge, Battersea Park, Chelsea, and Piccadilly Circus, as well as from Crete, where the majority of the filming takes place, particularly the enchanting Agios Nikolaos, Heraklion Airport, the archaeological site of Lato, Elounda, and Ierapetra, and with exceptional and different actors in each episode, the series chronicles the story of Joseph.

The story…

Joseph (Andreas Konstantinou), the protagonist and connecting link in the 12 standalone stories of the series, is a Greek-British introverted archaeologist who plans to propose to his partner and has scheduled a trip to his homeland, Crete. When she doesn’t show up at the airport on the day of departure, Joseph returns to his ancestral land to take up a consulting position on an excavation and embarks on a solitary journey on the island, a dynamic journey into his inner world. Disheartened, he starts sending postcards to his ex-partner’s home in London, recounting stories he hears or experiences in Crete. However, he doesn’t know that the new tenant of the house, Ellie, develops feelings for the mysterious man… Can the deep thoughts of a stranger on paper make him lovable?

“Cartes Postales from Greece” is directed by the award-winning Giorgos Papavasileiou. The tv-adaptation was undertaken by Nikos Apeiranthitis, Alexandra Katsarou (Alexandra K*), Dora Masklavanou, and Panagiotis Christopoulos, in collaboration with the author. The composition of the original music and songs is by Minos Matsas. Pinelopi Valti is the set designer, and Marli Aliferi is the costume designer.

Episode 9: «Je Reviens»

(R)

During the excavation, Joseph (Andreas Konstantinou) stumbles upon a special finding which, despite not belonging to antiquity, piques his interest intensely. It is actually the remnants of a leather-bound book of French poetry. Human bones which belonged to a German soldier are unearthed near, soon after. An elderly resident from a nearby village, Evangelia (Aimilia Ypsilanti), seems to be keeping a secret, which might be the missing link between the past and the present.

1944. Shortly before the end of World War II. Eighteen-year-old Evangelia (Nefeli Oikonomou) works in her father’s (Alberto Eskenazi) café, resentfully serving the last few German soldiers remaining in the area. Among them is Frantz (Corvin Hummer), a student of French Literature, who is very different from his fellow-soldiers. Enchanted by the beauty of poetry, the two youths forget about the war for a mere moment. But war brings them back to reality, in the harshest way.

Author: Victoria Hislop

Screenplay adaptation: Nikos Apeiranthitis, Alexandra Katsarou (Alexandra K*), Dora Masklavani, Panagiotis Christopoulos (alongside the author)

Director: George Papavasileiou

Original music composition and songs: Minos Matsas

Cinematography: Giannis Drakoularakos, Pete Rowe (London)

Production Management: Zoe Sgourou

Production Coordinator: Sofia Panagiotaki, Elisavet Hatzinikolaou

Executive Production: NEEDaFIXER

Available on ERTFLIX