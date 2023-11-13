Weekdays at 06:05 (ATH) | 04:05 (UTC) | ERT World

Kostas Papachlimintzos and Christina Vidou present the four-hour informative magazine show “Connections”.

Every day, from Monday to Friday, Kostas Papachlimintzos and Christina Vidou connect with Greece and the world, transmitting what is happening and what concerns us, impacting our daily lives.

Joined by the journalistic team of ERT, political, economic, sports, and cultural correspondents, analysts, as well as invited guests, focus on and shed light on current affairs topics.

Directed by: Christoforos Gklezakos, Giorgos Stamoulis

Head of Editorial Team: Giorgos Dasiopoulos, Vanna Kekatou

Director of Photography: Andreas Zacharatos

Production Manager: Eleni Daflou, Vasia Lianou