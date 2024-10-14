From Monday to Friday at 05:30 (ATH) | 02:30 (UTC) | ERT World

Kostas Papachlimintzos and Christina Vidou, every day from Monday to Friday from 05:30 to 09:00, connect with Greece and the world, delivering everything that happens and affects our daily lives.

Along with them, on the show “Connections,” the ERT news team, including political, economic, sports, and cultural editors, analysts, and guests, focuses on and highlights current affairs.

Directed by: Giannis Georgioudakis

Head of Editing: Giorgos Dasiopoulos, Vanna Kekatou

Director of Photography: Giorgos Gaganis

Production Management: Eleni Daflou, Vasia Lianou

Host: Kostas Papachlimintzos, Christina Vidou