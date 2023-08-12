Contemporary Traditional Music

Tuesday, August 15

16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC)

Year of production: (2020)

Weekly one-hour show produced in 2020 by ERT3. The show presents older and younger musicians who are involved in the traditional music of Greece, the Balkans, and the Mediterranean, at an artistic and research level. Contemporary, established, and emerging musicians with works deeply influenced by tradition.

Episode 9: “Hymns to the Virgin Mary – Georgios Patronas” (R)

The episode is dedicated to the hymnology related to the holy person of the Virgin Mary. The Virgin Mary holds a prominent place in the consciousness of the people. Her figure is synonymous with affection, tenderness and protection. Protopsaltes – Teacher of Byzantine music of the Department of Music Science & Art Dr. George Patronas, accompanied by the Byzantine dance “Evdromountes”, the female vocal group “Evneanides” and an organic ensemble of young people of the University of Macedonia, present psalms and hymns to the Virgin Mary. The Leading Hymn singer of the Great Church of Christ, Antonios Patronas, participates and leads.

Available on ERTFLIX