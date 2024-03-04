Crucial Moments

Every Wednesday at 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World
With English subtitles
The story unfolds during the period of the German occupation in the difficult and turbulent years that indelibly sealed the lives of an entire generation. The main characters, a bourgeois couple, Dimitri and Dora Kalligeri and the radical changes in their lives and the people around them. Directed by Manousos Manousakis
Direction: Manousos Manousakis
Adaptation of short story-script: Stavros Avdoulos, Irini Ritsoni
Direction of Photography: Aggelos Papadopoulos
Casting director: Chryssa Psomadeli
Scene Designer: Spiros Laskaris
Costume designer: Maria Maggira
Production Management: Takis Katselis
Composition – Music investment & Music of titles: Christos Papadopoulos
Lyrics: Vasilis Giannakopoulos
Song: Manolis Mitsias
Production Manager: Maria Manousaki
Production: TELEKINISI S.A.