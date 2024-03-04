Crucial Moments

Every Wednesday at 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

With English subtitles

The story unfolds during the period of the German occupation in the difficult and turbulent years that indelibly sealed the lives of an entire generation. The main characters, a bourgeois couple, Dimitri and Dora Kalligeri and the radical changes in their lives and the people around them. Directed by Manousos Manousakis

Direction: Manousos Manousakis

Adaptation of short story-script: Stavros Avdoulos, Irini Ritsoni

Direction of Photography: Aggelos Papadopoulos

Casting director: Chryssa Psomadeli

Scene Designer: Spiros Laskaris

Costume designer: Maria Maggira

Production Management: Takis Katselis

Composition – Music investment & Music of titles: Christos Papadopoulos

Lyrics: Vasilis Giannakopoulos

Song: Manolis Mitsias

Production Manager: Maria Manousaki

Production: TELEKINISI S.A.