Every Saturday at 16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC) | ERT World

After the great success of the “Moms” show, which continues for its 4th season, ERT is introducing the “Dads” show. A multifaceted magazine designed for dads and beyond, featuring guest parents and addressing all the topics that concern and preoccupy them.

The show is hosted by the actor Tasos Iordanidis. Along with his wife, Thalia Matika, they have built a wonderful family and are parents to Danos and Naya.

The show’s goal is to emphasize the role of fathers in child-rearing and the growing of their children. Simultaneously, it focuses on how the modern man experiences his daily life after the arrival of children, including all the changes that come with it, affecting his life, workplace, and relationship with his wife or partner.

Editorial Management – Show Editing: Dimitris Sarris

Direction: Vera Psarra

Journalistic Team: Evi Lepenioti, Lambros Stavrou

Production: DIGIMUM IKE

Host: Tasos Iordanidis