Dance Time

Every Wednesday | 17:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Docu Series | Year of production: 2024

With English subtitles

What does it feel like to dance?

How does dancing set us free?

And what is it that makes an artist want to dedicate his or her life to the art of dance?

From street dance and tango to classical and contemporary dance, the series portrays dancers, teachers and choreographers in a variety of dance genres, documenting the passion, teamwork, pain, hard preparation, discipline and joy that each of them experiences.

A series full of music, movement and rhythm.

An idea that will get us up on our feet and dancing, brought to us by Nicole Alexandropoulou, who also wrote and directed the documentary.

Directed by: Nicole Alexandropoulos