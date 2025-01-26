Wednesday, January 29 | 17:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Docu Series | Year of production: 2024

What does it feel like to dance?

How does dancing set us free?

And what is it that makes an artist want to dedicate his or her life to the art of dance?

From street dance and tango to classical and contemporary dance, the series portrays dancers, teachers and choreographers in a variety of dance genres, documenting the passion, teamwork, pain, hard preparation, discipline and joy that each of them experiences.

A series full of music, movement and rhythm.

An idea that will get us up on our feet and dancing, brought to us by Nicole Alexandropoulou, who also wrote and directed the documentary.

Today: “Europe is embracing Greek Dances” – Part IΙ

Episode 12

Europe is embracing Greek dances! Dance Time takes you on a journey to Brussels and Aartselaar, where we meet people from various nationalities who are diving into the world of Greek dance. Maria Karachaliou, the Vice President of the Lyceum Club of Greek Women in Brussels, and Kalitsa Pantazis, the heart and soul of the Kalitsa Dance Group, are dedicated to keeping Greek traditions alive for both longtime immigrants and newcomers who have recently settled in Belgium for work. What’s truly remarkable is their ability to draw in a diverse group of individuals from different backgrounds. Many find the allure of Greek dances and traditions so captivating that they dedicate their free time to exploring it. Dance Time captures their lessons, where participants open up about their experiences and feelings in front of the camera with Nicole Alexandropoulou.

Directed by: Nicole Alexandropoulos