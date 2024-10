Don’t Fall in Love on a Saturday

Saturday, October 19 at 13:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 10:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1962

A stockbroker, Spyros, despite being deceived by a girl, falls in love with her instead of exposing her and gets involved with her circle of scammers. One of them tries to charm a poor girl to steal her meager savings, but Spyros decides to stop him.