Don’t Forget Your Jacket!

Tuesday, May 13 – Thursday, May 15 | 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Comedy

The delightful Eleni Rantou, Dafni Lamprogianni and Foteini Baxevani star in this much-loved family comedy series. The first one is Fouli, a mother with a nightclub career, the second is Despoina, a mother with principles and good manners and the third is Aristea, a mother carrying packed lunches for her offspring and warding off the evil eye. However different they may be from one another, one thing is certain; that each one of them is bound to disrupt the life of her only son once and for all.

Actors: Eleni Randou, Dafni Lamprogianni, Foteini Baxevani, Vassilis Athanassopoulos, Panagiotis Gavrelas, Michalis Titopoulos, Costas Apostolakis, Areti Paschali, Iro Pektesi, Andriana Andreovits, Aliki Bakela, Eleni Thanou

Directed by: Antonis Angelopoulos

Writing Credits: Nikos Mitsas, Konstantina Giachali