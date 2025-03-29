Don’t Forget Your Jacket!

Tuesday, April 01 | 22:15 (ATH) | 20:15 (UTC) | ERT World

Comedy

The delightful Eleni Rantou, Dafni Lamprogianni and Foteini Baxevani star in this much-loved family comedy series. The first one is Fouli, a mother with a nightclub career, the second is Despoina, a mother with principles and good manners and the third is Aristea, a mother carrying packed lunches for her offspring and warding off the evil eye. However different they may be from one another, one thing is certain; that each one of them is bound to disrupt the life of her only son once and for all.

Today: “All of a Sudden?”

Episode 1

Evening comes. You broke up in the afternoon and you want to be alone. That was exactly what Efthymis was counting on doing after his breakup until he heard the doorbell ring.

It was then he realised that his plans would change, but he didn’t know for how long. For when he opened the door, he saw his mother, Aristea, stand before him, who had came from the village to comfort him. But she didn’t come alone. She brought along her sister, Despoina, and her best friend, Fouli, who all showed up at the homes of their only sons, Manos and Loukas, respectively. And despite the boys’ initial shock, much to their relief, they realise it will all be over soon, since the three moms are only going to stay in Athens for three days. No one knows if this will happen though… Aristea, you see, has other plans after all!

Actors: Eleni Randou, Dafni Lamprogianni, Foteini Baxevani, Vassilis Athanassopoulos, Panagiotis Gavrelas, Michalis Titopoulos, Costas Apostolakis, Areti Paschali, Iro Pektesi, Andriana Andreovits, Aliki Bakela, Eleni Thanou

Directed by: Antonis Angelopoulos

Writing Credits: Nikos Mitsas, Konstantina Giachali