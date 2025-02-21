Eftichia’s Suitors

Sunday, February 23 at 01:10 (ATH) | Saturday, February 22 at 23:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek fiction film, comedy, produced in 2015.

A modern version of the classic comedy of the same name from 1962, starring Chrysa Ropa.

Searching for a suitable groom for his sister, Vangelis ends up with his colleague, Menis. The candidate is a man on the brink of ruin, hit hard by the economic crisis, and perhaps the only one who could make the sacrifice.

And while the engagement seems to be on track, a second groom appears and claims Eftychia’s hand.

Starring: Chrysa Ropa, Kostas Apostolakis, Kostas Evripiotis, Bessy Malfa, Giannis Tsimitselis, Katerina Geronikolou, Tasos Palantzidis, Pinelopi Anastasopoulou, Orfeas Papadopoulos, Christina Tsafou, Efi Papatheodorou, Socratis Romaidis

Directed by: Stratos Markidis

Written by: Kostis Papadopoulos, Elena Solomou, Nikos Tsiforos, Polyvios Vasiliadis

Cinematography by: Dimitris Apostolou

Music by: Christos Papadopoulos