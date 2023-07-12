Tuesday, July 18

20:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC)

This is the fourth season of episodes of the TV show on (ERT) that highlights the meaningful connection between animal welfare and compassion.

“Tales for Tails” is a weekly one-hour program curated and presented by journalist Tasoula Eptakoili.The show narrates stories of animals and people, revealing unknown information about the fascinating world of animals through specials, reports, and interviews.

Cats and dogs, horses and parrots, bears and foxes, donkeys and turtles, migratory birds, and marine mammals pass in front of the camera of director Panagiotis Kountouras and become the protagonists of the show.In each episode, people who offer protection and care to animals, from the unknown volunteers of animal welfare organizations to very famous people from various fields (arts, letters, politics, science), talk about their special relationship with the quadrupeds and unfold the emotions that this coexistence provokes.Every story is different, but they all have something in common: the search for the essence of animal welfare and compassion.

In addition, the show’s special collaborators provide us with simple but practical and useful tips on how to take care of our animal friends.

Episode 13: «Samos, Eri Ritsou, ‘Save the Strays of Samos’»

We travel to Samos once again.

Writer Eri Ritsou, the daughter of the great poet Yiannis Ritsos, introduces us to her dog, Barmbounis, and her wonderful cats.

We discuss with her how animals can make us better people.

Lastly, we meet the volunteers of the association “Save the Strays of Samos” in their new shelter, located just outside Karlovasi.

They talk to us about the touching efforts they make to save the lovable strays of the island, to rescue them from hunger, thirst, diseases, and abuse, and to find them a family for life, through dedicated adoptions.

Presentation – Editor-in-chief: Tasoula Eptakoili

Director: Panagiotis Kountouras

Journalistic Research: Tasoula Eptakoili, Sakis Ioannidis, Eleftheria Kyrimi

Screenplay: Nikos Aktypis

Cinematography: Sakis Youbasis

Music: Dimitris Maramis

Title Design: designpark

Production Organization: Vaso Patroumba

Production Design: Eleni Afentaki

Production Execution: Konstantinos G. Ganotis / Rhodium Productions

Special Collaborators: Elena Dede, lawyer, founder of Dogs’ Voice

Christos Karagiannis, veterinarian specializing in animal behavior

Stefanos Batsas, veterinarian

Available on ERTFLIX