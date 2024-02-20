Monday to Friday at 13:00 (ATH) | 11:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Based on an inspiration from writer Eleni Kaplani, the romantic period drama ‘Electra’ directed by Vicky Manoli and written by Mando Arvaniti and Thomas Tsambanis, is set to enthrall viewers.

With an exceptional cast of actors, the series transports us to the 1970s to depict the story of a woman oppressed by the conventions of the time and the conservatism of a small island community. Well-hidden secrets, harsh truths, and a tempestuous love with unforeseen consequences will captivate us in the much-anticipated romantic drama ‘Electra’.

The story…

1972. Arsinoe Island. Electra, a woman trapped in the roles others have chosen for her, that of the good daughter, wife, and mother, is suffocating in her narrow-minded island community. Married to the mayor of Arsinoe, Sotiris Vrettos, several years her senior, Electra has persuaded herself to view submission as duty and oppression as patience. Day in and day out, she seeks the few moments of freedom offered by a swim in the river and a ride on her horse, until she faces destiny.

Pavlos Filippou, a charming and mysterious man, arrives at Arsinoe to take up the Math teacher position at the island’s high school. Electra senses this man holds the key to her freedom. But freedom always comes at a price.