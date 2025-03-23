Wednesday, March 26 | 02:25 (ATH) | 00:25 (UTC) | ERT World

From Marios Ioannou Ilias

A special place in the anniversary schedule of ERT’s Music Ensembles is held by the presentation of the work “Eleftheria” by the internationally acclaimed Cypriot composer, Marios Ioannou Elia, by the National Symphony Orchestra and the ERT Choir.

The work was commissioned by the ERT Music Ensembles on the occasion of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, is under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, and was filmed at the Roman Agora.

A multi-dimensional and complex symphonic work, full of melodies and poetry, with faith and hope in Freedom. The texts and poems are by Angelos Sikelianos, Dionysios Solomos, Kostis Palamas, Andreas Kalvos, Yannis Ritsos, Nikos Kazantzakis, etc.

The work “Eleftheria” brings together great literature, music, symphonic sound, tradition, timbres, memory, national symbols, contemporary creation, and the Greek spirit in unison and aspires to become a universal and timeless work.

Sound Recording: Michalis Sigletos, Vasilis Chaniotis

Music Advisor: Christina Siorou

Assistant Conductor: Chara Vlachou

Music Material Editing: Evdoxia Ypsilanti

Music Ensemble Production Management: Maria Kopana, Sotiria Svoli

Production Assistants: Dimitris Verginis, Ioanna Kotopouli

Production Management: Marianna Rozaki

Director of Photography: Kostas Blougouras

Direction: Christos Fasois

Photographs: Machi Papageorgiou, Tatiana Khodova