Eva… Has Not Sinned

Monday, August 26 at 19:10 (ATH) | 16:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Monday, August 26 at 00:10 (ATH) | 21:10 (UTC)

Κωμωδία, παραγωγής 1965



A beautiful and well-fed woman, Eva, the former wife of Fountas, is now married to the neighborhood’s souvlaki vendor, Menelaos, who makes her life difficult with his unbearable jealousy.

Starring: Eleni Anousaki, Mimis Fotopoulos, Giannis Gkionakis, Sperantza Vrana, Tasos Giannopoulos, Giannis Fermis, Takis Miliadis, Sasa Kastoura

Screenplay: Napoleon Eleftheriou

Director: Erricos Thalassinos