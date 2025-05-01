Five More Minutes

Sunday, May 04 at 01:20 (ATH) | Saturday, May 03 at 22:20 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek fiction movie | 2006.

Tasos is hopelessly in love with Aliki. His excessive jealousy becomes the cause of his downfall, ending up flat on the asphalt, beneath a motorcycle. Very soon, his ghost returns to the earth, granted a brief extension of life to use as he wishes.

Tasos plans to spend his five minutes making his presence known and, most importantly, trying to prevent the relationship that is “brewing” between Aliki and his friend…

Directed by: Giannis Xanthopoulos Actors: Vassilis Haralambopoulos, Panayiota Vlanti, Fanis Mouratidis, Dimitris Piatas, Hristos Valavanidis, Melpo Zarokosta, Isavella Vlassiadou, Pygmalion Dadakaridis, Stefanos Dragoumis, Costas Xikominos