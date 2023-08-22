Flame and Wind

Monday, August 28

22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC)

A story full of strong emotions and twists that takes place in old-time Athens, in the glamorous worlds of theater and politics.

In 1968, Georgios Papandreou is having an operation in a central hospital in Athens. Kyveli, separated for years from the great love of her life, goes to see him. How did these two eminent figures of Greek history come together? One in politics, one in theater? It all begins a long time ago…

Episode 1: [With English subtitles]

PAST: Kyveli ends up in a basket outside the house of Maria and Anastasis, a cleaning lady and a cobbler. The couple, childless, adopts her with the help of Mrs. Leonardou, at whose house Maria worked. Kyveli grows up, goes to an expensive private school, always with the help of the rich bosses. What she understands early on is that the only place where she feels better than everyone else, is the stage of children’s plays. She starts her career in theater early. Her parents, fearing the stigma that followed the theater actresses at the time, marry her to her co-star, Mitsos Myrat. Kyveli and Myrat have two children together. Unfortunately, what this family lacks is love. Thus, Kyveli will easily believe what the rich producer Theodoridis promises, a great life, on famous stages, with important roles.

Direction: Reina Eskenazi

Script: Rena Riga

Direction of Photography: Katerina Maragoudaki

Scene Designer: Lambrini Kardara

Costumes: Michalis Sdougos

Production: RedLine Productions

Actors: Karyofyllia Karabeti, Aris Lebessopoulos, Dimitris Katalifos, Themis Bazaka, Maria Papafotiou, Giorgos Triantafyllidis, Dimitris Samolis, Lefteris Vasilakis, Argyris Pandazaras, Lena Papaligoura, Peggy Trikalioti, Anastasis Roilos, Thanasis Tsaltabasis, Peggy Stathakopoulou, Lydia Sgouraki, Gerasimos Skafidas, Themis Panou, Giorgos Hristodoulou, Giorgis Christodoulou, Argiris Aggelou, Isidora Doropoulou, Elina Giannaki, Christodoulos Stylianou, Michalis Syriopoulos, Eva Simatou, Dimitris Mavros, Nicolas Bravos, Gogo Kovaiou and others.

Available on ERTFLIX