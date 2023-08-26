Folk Songs

Sunday, August 27

04:00 (ATH) | 01:00 (UTC)

A journey together with the excellent, hospitable hostess, Athina Kampakoglou and the great musician, composer and bouzouki virtuoso, Christos Nikolopoulos.

The show of quality, authentic folk song welcomes old and young popular performers and protagonists of the artistic and cultural scene with unique Tributes to great creators and Themed Evenings.

All of them together unfold old times with immortal, iconic songs that have made history and we have all hummed them and they have accompanied us in our personal, sweet or bitter moments.

Athina Kampakoglou with her knowledge and experience, and Christos Nikolopoulos with his inexhaustible musical repertoire, accompanied by the excellent 10-piece orchestra, touch our hearts.

Episode 22: «Tribute to Antonis Repanis»

Antonis Repanis. A low-key person, a family man, and a great guitar virtuoso. After all, how could he be any different, when he played guitar since he was a child, next to Grigoris Bithikotsis and later to Vasilis Tsitsanis?

Presentation: Christos Nikolopoulos – Athena Kampakoglou

Directed by: Christos Fasois

Editor-in-Chief: Athena Kampakoglou

Production Manager: Thodoris Chatzipanagiotis – Nina Dova

Associate Producer: Fanis Synadinos

Artistic Direction

Column “Short Introduction”: Kostas Balahoutis

Sound Design: Nikitas Kontaratos

Recording – Sound Mixing – Mastering: Vasilis Nikolopoulos

Director of Photography: Giannis Lazaridis

Editing: Dinos Tsiropoulos

Assistant Editor-in-Chief: Kleio Arvanitidou

Guest Coordinator: Dimitra Darda

Archive Research – Visual Material: Kostas Lygdas

Communication Manager: Sofia Kalantzi

Journalistic Support: Jenny Ioannidou

Assistant Director: Soretta Kapsomenou

Assistant Production Manager: Nikos Triantafyllou

Caregiver: George Lagadinopoulos

Title Song: “Mia Yorti”

Performed by: Giannis Kotsiras

Music: Christos Nikolopoulos

Lyrics: Kostas Balahoutis

Set Design: Eleni Nanopoulou

Costume Designer: Nikole Orlof

Photos: Mahi Papageorgiou

Available on ERTFLIX