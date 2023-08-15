Folk Songs

Monday, August 21
04:00 (ATH) | 01:00 (UTC)
A journey together with the excellent, hospitable hostess, Athina Kampakoglou and the great musician, composer and bouzouki virtuoso, Christos Nikolopoulos.
The show of quality, authentic folk song welcomes old and young popular performers and protagonists of the artistic and cultural scene with unique Tributes to great creators and Themed Evenings.
All of them together unfold old times with immortal, iconic songs that have made history and we have all hummed them and they have accompanied us in our personal, sweet or bitter moments.
Athina Kampakoglou with her knowledge and experience, and Christos Nikolopoulos with his inexhaustible musical repertoire, accompanied by the excellent 10-piece orchestra, touch our hearts.
Today: «Tribute to Giorgos Margaritis» (R)
Available on ERTFLIX