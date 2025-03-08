Every Monday | 22:10 (ATH) | 20:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2025

A modern television program on international affairs that delves into power dynamics, strategic conflicts, and the decisions that shape the course of the planet.

Amid intense geopolitical shifts, where strategic choices define the future, the program’s geopolitical analysis offers viewers the most comprehensive view of a rapidly changing world.

Through the journalistic expertise of Sotiris Danezis, in-depth analyses by top experts in the studio, reports, and insights from ERT correspondents at key decision-making centers, we provide well-documented information, interpreting developments through the lens of geopolitical strategy.

Presentation: Sotiris Danezis