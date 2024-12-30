From the Field To The Shelf

Every Sunday | 14:30 (ATH) | 12:30 (UTC) | ERT World

A series of half-hour shows produced by ERT for 2024-2025.

The cultivation of baby leaves, a subcategory of leafy greens, began in Greece around 20 years ago and has since been on a steady upward trajectory, driven by the increasing market demand for their consumption.

The show “Farm-Fresh, Straight to Your Shelf” visited Alexandria, Imathia, where one of the largest facilities for the production, standardization, and marketing of baby leaves in Greece operates.

We documented the process of soil preparation, seeding, and harvesting of the small leafy vegetables, and were informed by agronomists and research and development staff about the types and origins of the varieties, the cultivation practices, the harvesting methods, post-harvest management, and the factors that influence production costs.

Following the products’ journey during their processing stage, we visited the sorting and standardization area, where we learned about the role of developing a cold chain at all stages to maintain the freshness of the vegetables. We also look at the protocols that are followed to ensure that consumers receive a safe and high-quality product, along with practical tips for consumers.

Research-Presentation: Leonidas Liamis

Direction: Voula Kostaki

Production Supervision: Argyris Doublatzis

Editing: Sophia Babami