ERT and the GBL team up to bring the action

This year’s Stoiximan Greek Basketball League Championship is more competitive and exciting than ever, delivering thrilling moments each week. Twelve teams are engaged in a basketball marathon, aiming for the best possible standings in the playoffs and relegation battles. A true galaxy of stars promises the most thrilling championship of all time!

Monday, November 11

20:15 (ATH) | 18:15 (UTC) | Karditsa IAPONIKI – Panionios ΧΥΜΟΙ VIVA | 6th Round | ERT World