Grigoris Lambrakis: Marathon of an Unfinished Spring

Friday, April 04 | 22:30 (ATH) | 20:30 (UTC) | ERT World

An exceptional documentary by Stelios Charalambopoulos, produced in 2013, showcasing rare photographic archives and previously unseen cinematic footage that illuminate the unique story of Grigoris Lambrakis.

The documentary includes footage of Grigoris Lambrakis at the Marathon Peace March, as well as images of the massive public mourning at his funeral-demonstration. It also features testimonies from individuals who knew or worked with him. Among them are Manolis Glezos, who shared parliamentary seats with Lambrakis in the United Democratic Left (EDA) and joined him in the four-day Aldermaston World Peace March; Takis Benas, then Secretary of the EDA Youth and later Secretary of the Lambrakis Democratic Youth; Konstantinos Choromidis, the last surviving lawyer of the Civil Action in the trial for Lambrakis’ murder; and Andreas Mamonas, a sixteen-year-old student at the time, who broke through blockades to walk with Lambrakis on the forbidden Peace March.

Written and Directed by: Stelios Charalampopoulos.