Hard Goodbyes: My Father

Friday, February 28 | 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: (2002)

Ilias, a ten-year-old boy living in Athens in the late 1960s, suddenly loses his father. The other family members try to adjust to the new reality, each in their own way, except for the young boy who refuses to believe that his father is dead.

Unable to come to terms with the separation, he adopts strange behavior in an effort to keep his father alive inside him forever. He waits for him to return from one of his usual business trips. He begins acting oddly. He tells lies and sends letters to his grandmother, supposedly from his father. He continues to play their favorite games, playing both roles.

Above all, he is absolutely certain that his father will return, as promised, to watch the Americans land on the moon for the first time on television. But his father can’t keep that promise, which turns out to be his last. The moon landing succeeds. Humanity departs for the first time from its planet, Earth. And Ilias, for the first time, parts from his father. Only then does Ilias realize that he is completely alone. At first, he gets angry, but in the end, he understands. His father could not have done otherwise. He will not wait for him anymore. He grows up suddenly.

A new era begins for humanity, but also for young Ilias.

International Participation & Awards

55th Locarno International Film Festival 2002:

Golden Leopard for Best Actor (George Karagiannis, 9 years old)

Ecumenical Jury Prize – Special Distinction

43rd Thessaloniki International Film Festival 2002:

FIPRESCI Prize

Best Actor Award (Christos Stergioglou)

Greek Critics Award (Penny Panayiotopoulou)

Greek State Film Awards 2002:

Best Debut Director Award (Penny Panayiotopoulou)

Second Prize for Fiction Film (Producer: Kostas Lampropoulos, Director: Penny Panayiotopoulou)

5th Olympia International Film Festival for Children & Young People, Greece:

Best Film by the Youth Jury

19th Mons International Film Festival of Love:

RTBF Prize

Coup de Coeur du Jury

1st Sale International Film Festival (Morocco) 2002:

Best Screenplay Award

13th Saint Louis International Film Festival:

Interfaith Award

Best Film & Best Debut Fiction Director Award

State Quality Awards by the Ministry of Culture 2002

FIPRESCI Prize & Best Supporting Actor at the 43rd Thessaloniki International Film Festival

Best Film Award from the Panhellenic Film Critics Association (PEKK)

The film also participated in International Film Festivals such as Toronto 2002, Chicago 2002, Greek Film Festival Sydney 2003, and more.

Cast: George Karagiannis, Ioanna Tsirigouli, Stelios Mainas, Despo Diamantidou, Christos Stergioglou, Christos Bougiotas, Myrto Apostolidou, Dimitris Imellos, Marina Latzanaki, Virginia Ziegler, Marianna Xenidou

Director of Photography: Dimitris Katsaitis

Music: Stavros Sofianopoulos

Editing: Angelos Angelopoulos, Petar Markovic

Sound / Sound Engineering: Nikos Papadimitriou

Scenography: Lili Kintaka

Production: CL Productions, Twenty Twenty Vision, Penny Panayiotopoulou

Co-production: ERT S.A., Max Productions, Greek Film Centre, Alpha TV, Mythos

Supported by: Eurimages – Council of Europe, Filmboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH

Direction: Penny Panayiotopoulou