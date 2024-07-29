Heartbreak in the Slums

Wednesday, July 31 at 00:10 (ATH) | 21:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Dramatic Characterization, Produced in 1965.

The joys and sorrows of the residents of a picturesque courtyard in an old, impoverished neighborhood of Athens. We follow the lives of the tenants who represent typical and characteristic figures of that era. Various housewives, modern young men and women, a dreamy poet, and finally, a romantic young girl who is charmed by a handsome actor but ends up marrying a good and hardworking young man.

Starring: Mimis Fotopoulos, Kostas Rigopoulos, Anna Iasonidou, Vasilis Mavromatis, Nana Skiada, Giorgos Foras, Nitsa Tsaganea, Natasa Apostolou, Nasos Kedrakas, Kaiti Theohari, Artemis Matsas, Michel Pollatos, Giorgos Haralambidis, Giorgos Xydis, Giannis Fyrios, V. Papachristos, Frangiskos Manellis.

Screenplay: Giorgos Vrassivanopoulos.

Cinematography: Takis Venetsanakos.

Music Composition: Christos Murampas.

Directed by: Rena Galani.