Every Wednesday at 17:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Are you ready? Here we are…!

Jerome Kaluta invites viewers on an exciting and adventurous exploration of places, people, and traditions in this new travel show named “Here We Are”.

Guided by humor and the desire to discover unknown yet captivating corners of Greece, to become one with the locals, and to be initiated into their way of life, traditions, and customs, Jerome Kaluta says “yes” to every new challenge.

He enters fields, rides tractors, harvests, plows, and milks the sheep. He explores forests, caves, and historical pathways, navigates rivers and conquers waves, immerses himself in frigid waters, engages in weaving and embroidery, prepares renowned local dishes, and sings in the most unforeseen locations.