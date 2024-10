If You Are lucky

Tuesday, October 22 at 19:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Wednesday, October 23 Οκτωβρίου στη 01:10 (ATH) | Tuesday, October 22 at 22:10 (UTC)

Telis, a poor but dignified teacher who has resigned from his job, finds a lottery ticket on the street that has won the first prize. His life changes drastically after this discovery. The ticket belongs to a girl, Margi, but her uncle tries to manipulate Telis in order to exploit his niece’s lucky ticket. The uncle uses every possible means to achieve his goal, but Telis always manages to escape. With the help of a former colleague, Alekos, he succeeds in unraveling all of Fokionas’s schemes and ultimately marries Margi.