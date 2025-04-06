Friday, April 11 | 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2017

Thessaloniki in the 1980s was an international crossroad, where several musicians who embraced the spirit of free improvisation gathered.

The imprint of this activity is still visible in the city, as well as in other cities across Europe, and it is expressed through both younger and older musicians who create within this musical climate.

We travel to Greece, Italy, and Germany, following the journeys of some musicians, recording their different perspectives on improvisation, sound, silence, and the way they think and live.

The main characters of the documentary explain their views on life and the art they serve, the methods they use, while we see moments of the birth of music happening on-site, “In Situ”. “In Situ” is a documentary about improvisation and free musical expression, through the movement and activity of Greek and foreign musicians who began and continue on this artistic path.

The documentary focuses on a unique music community: the musicians of improvisational jazz and of free musical expression (impro jazz, free jazz, improvisational music, etc.).

The film follows the journey of some of these musicians who, for many years, have started creating music in this distinctive way. They have worked both collectively and individually and continue to expand their circle in Greece and abroad. The paths of artists who chose to operate through the liberating spirit of jazz improvisation (incorporating other musical elements) or “new think,” as it was once called, intersect in the film through their movement in space and time.

They discuss the past, present, and future of this unique artistic expression and share their personal experiences.

The “new thing” simultaneously opens a dialogue between music and other forms of artistic expression – theatrical performances, silent cinema, experimental cinema, dance, video, painting, literature, poetry, etc.

What emerged as free expression in the early 1970s includes everything from classical to experimental music, from folk music to new technology, with no compromises in form, content, style, or language.

The documentary won the Best Director Award (Chrysa Tzelepi, Akis Kersanidis) at the 12th Halkida Greek Documentary Festival – DocFest 2018.

Direction-Screenplay: Chrysa Tzelepi, Akis Kersanidis

Director of Photography: Drakos Polychroniadis

Editing: Ada Liakou

Sound: Vasilis Alexandris, Martin Kleinmichel

Production Manager: Chrysa Tzelepi

Production: Anemicinema

Co-production: Prosenghisi Film & Video Productions, ERT S.A.

Featuring:

Sakis Papadimitriou (musician), Gianni Lenoci (musician), Gianni Mimmo (musician), Aris Georgiou (photographer, visual artist), Floros Floridis (musician), Dimitris Th. Arvanitis (graphic designer), Giorgos Charonitis (editor of “Jazz & Τζαζ” magazine), Baby Gunter Sommer (musician), Christos Germenoglou (musician), Georgia Sylleou (musician), Georges Paul (musician), Roscoe Mitchell (musician from the Art Ensemble of Chicago).