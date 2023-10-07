In the Center

Monday October 09 at 19:15 (ATH) | 16:15 (UTC) | ERT World

The show focuses on one or two protagonists of current events in a one-on-one interview format. Interviews with people at the forefront of developments in politics, economics, and society.

Today: Interview with Woody Allen

An in-depth interview given by Woody Allen to Giorgos Kouvaras during his recent visit to Athens.

“I would consider filming here because I only know Athens. If I had a story that would make sense to be filmed in Athens, I would love it, it would be great,” the internationally renowned director revealed while speaking to Giorgos Kouvaras.

Among other things, he confessed, “I’m not neurotic, really. I have a few silly habits. But for the most part, I am very disciplined. I get up in the morning, exercise, work. I have been productive my whole life (…) I prefer filmmaking. I wish I had more talent as a musician and could have made a living from music.”

The director visited Athens for two days in early September to perform at the Herod Atticus Odeon and present his new film, “Coup De Chance” shot entirely in Paris and in French. It is the fiftieth film of a long career that began almost 70 years ago.

