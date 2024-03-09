In This Land Nobody Knew How to Cry

Monday, March 11 at 01:10 (ATH) | 23:10 (UTC) (Sunday, March 10) | ERT World

Contemporary Greek Cinema | Comedy | 2018 | 90 min

What magic happens on an uncharted island somewhere in the Aegean? Two unsuspecting foreigners, a French MEP, and a young economist, arrive by boat in idyllic Armenaki and come into contact with the uncommon lifestyle and subversive moral values of its inhabitants. Money is old-fashioned and not only… No banks, no streets, no cars, no rooms to let. There they will meet the erratic teacher (Babis Hatzidakis) and the exuberant widow of the island (Foteini Tsakiri); they will surrender to the vortex of love and this seductive place, which can change people’s lives forever.

Actors: Margarita Panousopoulou, Babis Hatzidakis, Foteini Tsakiri, Giannis Hatzigiannis, Valeria Christodoulidou, Stavros Mermigkis, Ilias Gianniris, Kostas Plakas, Petros Hambas, Thanos Pritsas

Directed by: Giorgos Panousopoulos

Writing Credits: Giorgos Panousopoulos