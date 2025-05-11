It happened – Inside the Museum

Tuesday, May 13, to Thursday, May 15 | 20:30 (ATH) | 17:30 (UTC) | ERT World

With English Subtitles

A stop motion animation series in collaboration with museums in Attica that creates the first contact of children with museums, through an entertaining narrative, while at the same time creating the foundation for family entertainment and discussion between children and parents, as well as in museums and schools.

In collaboration with the managers of the children’s educational programs of each museum, characteristic exhibits have been selected that represent each museum (two exhibits per museum). These are then converted into 3D models.

At the same time, the composition of the original music for each episode, as well as the recording in the ERT Music Ensembles, creates another impressive dimension to the production.

Idea/ Art Direction/ Script: Vasia Xatzigiannaki

Direction: Giannis Ziogkas

Music: Theodoros Lembesis

Sound Design/ Sound Εditing: Vassilis Vassilakis

ERT Production Manager: Andreas Liakopoulos