Every Tuesday at 16:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC) | ERT World
Series: Half-hour episodes, ERT Production 2024
Are you one of those who sees a “build” behind every “want”? Do you enjoy actively improving and renewing your home? Can you imagine a “smart” and multifunctional creation that could make your everyday life easier? Wondering how to make the most of that neglected piece of furniture?
Ilenia Williams and Stefanos Lolos have all the answers! The brand new DIY show “Είναι στο χέρι σου” (It’s in Your Hands) is here to teach us step-by-step how to create amazing projects and transform old furniture and objects into something new. They’ll show us how to take care of our garden, as well as how to tackle small repairs and fixes around the house. They’ll introduce us to talented people and, of course, uncover every new gadget for the home and garden hitting the market.
Episode 1
Director & Screenwriter: Pano Ponti
Director of Photography: Lefteris Asimakopoulos
Production Management & Organization: Aris Antivachis
Editing – Graphics – Colour Correction: Kostas Papathanasiou
Editor-in-Chief: Dimitris Koutsoukos
Technical Collaborator: Agi Patsioura
Sound Recording: Dimitra Xeroutsikou
Assistant Director: Rodolfos Catania
Cameraman: Vasilis Koutsourelis
Assistant Production Manager: Afroditi Preveza
Make-up: Sofia Karathanasi
Content Photographer: Alexandros Chatzoulis
Graphics: Little Onion
Host: Ilenia Williams, Stefanos Lolos