Every Tuesday at 16:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Series: Half-hour episodes, ERT Production 2024

Are you one of those who sees a “build” behind every “want”? Do you enjoy actively improving and renewing your home? Can you imagine a “smart” and multifunctional creation that could make your everyday life easier? Wondering how to make the most of that neglected piece of furniture?

Ilenia Williams and Stefanos Lolos have all the answers! The brand new DIY show “Είναι στο χέρι σου” (It’s in Your Hands) is here to teach us step-by-step how to create amazing projects and transform old furniture and objects into something new. They’ll show us how to take care of our garden, as well as how to tackle small repairs and fixes around the house. They’ll introduce us to talented people and, of course, uncover every new gadget for the home and garden hitting the market.

Episode 1

Director & Screenwriter: Pano Ponti

Director of Photography: Lefteris Asimakopoulos

Production Management & Organization: Aris Antivachis

Editing – Graphics – Colour Correction: Kostas Papathanasiou

Editor-in-Chief: Dimitris Koutsoukos

Technical Collaborator: Agi Patsioura

Sound Recording: Dimitra Xeroutsikou

Assistant Director: Rodolfos Catania

Cameraman: Vasilis Koutsourelis

Assistant Production Manager: Afroditi Preveza

Make-up: Sofia Karathanasi

Content Photographer: Alexandros Chatzoulis

Graphics: Little Onion

Host: Ilenia Williams, Stefanos Lolos