Jack of All Trades, Master of None

Sunday, April 27 | 20:15 (ATH) | 17:15 (UTC) | ERT World

Comedy, Year of production: 1963

Thanasis Veggos portrays a poor villager who comes to Athens seeking work. Due to his great need, he accepts any job offered to him, from waiter and photographer to assistant pharmacist, boxing match referee, and policeman. Unfortunately for him, he fails to settle anywhere, experiencing comedic and tragic situations. In the end, he is forced to return to his village.

Cast: Thanasis Veggos, Marika Krevata, Betty Moschona, Erricos Briollas, Niki Linardou, Katerina Gioulaki, Efi Oikonomou, Dimitris Nikolaidis, Nikos Fermas, Gizela Dali, Takis Christoforidis, Giannis Voyiatzis, Giorgos Gavriilidis, Kostas Mentis, Nikitas Platis, Athenodoros Prousalis, Giorgos Tzifos, Vasilis Kailas, Yvonne Vladimiro, Panagiotis Karavousanos, Giannis Moraitis, Giorgos Nakos, Antonis Koufoudakis, Giorgos Oikonomou, Vaso Meridioto, Mary Metaxa, Giorgos Vlachopoulos, Rallis Angelidis, Erricos Kontarini, St. Alepopoulos

Written by: Alekos Sakellarios, Christos Giannakopoulos

Music: Manolis Hiotis

Song: Manolis Hiotis, Mary Linda, Trio Brillante

Directed by: Alekos Sakellarios