Joe the Terrible

Thursday, July 24 | 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Social film produced by ANZERVOS in 1955.

Duration: 95 minutes

Joe, along with his friend Gardelis, plans to rob a safe. Upon opening it, he discovers that all the valuable items have been stolen, except for a will that makes a poor maid wealthy. Joe will go in and out of prison, be blackmailed by gangs, ultimately find the real thief of the safe, and win the heart of the maid.

Cast: Dinos Iliopoulos, Margarita Papageorgiou, Christos Tsaganeas, Nikos Rizos, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Pantelis Zervos, Giannis Argyris, Nina Sgouridou

Writer: Dinos Dimopoulos

Director: Dinos Dimopoulos