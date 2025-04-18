Ladies in Waiting

Holy Saturday, April 19 | 16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC) | ERT World

1st TV Broadcast

Documentary, Year of Production 2022, Duration 69min

As the era of psychiatric asylums in Europe draws to a close, this documentary seeks to shed light on their past. Through the unique lens of a family of nurses at the Attica Psychiatric Hospital and the lives of a group of long-term patients, we observe the socially stigmatized world of mental illness. A film about boundaries, life experiences, and discrimination—one that deconstructs and redefines what we think we know about mental health.

Directed by: Ioanna Tsoucala

Written by: Ioanna Tsoucala, Avrilios Karakostas