Laughing in Afghanistan

Friday, January 10 | 23:30 (ATH) | 21:30 (UTC) | ERT World

1st TV Broadcast

Documentary, Greek production, 2022

Duration: 90 minutes

The documentary follows Karim Asir, the Afghan Charlie Chaplin, who performs with laughter as his only weapon in a war-torn Afghanistan. When the Taliban invade Kabul, Karim’s life is at risk. In his attempt to escape, he arrives in Greece. The film documents his life journey and delves into the theme of laughter—can laughter change the world?

A co-production by ERT

Director: Anneta Papathanasiou

Script: Anneta Papathanasiou

Director of Photography: Dimitris Kordelas

Editing: Chronis Theoharis

Sound: Alexandros Sakellariou