Laughing in Afghanistan

Friday, January 10 | 23:30 (ATH) | 21:30 (UTC) | ERT World
1st TV Broadcast
Documentary, Greek production, 2022
Duration: 90 minutes
The documentary follows Karim Asir, the Afghan Charlie Chaplin, who performs with laughter as his only weapon in a war-torn Afghanistan. When the Taliban invade Kabul, Karim’s life is at risk. In his attempt to escape, he arrives in Greece. The film documents his life journey and delves into the theme of laughter—can laughter change the world?
A co-production by ERT
Director: Anneta Papathanasiou
Script: Anneta Papathanasiou
Director of Photography: Dimitris Kordelas
Editing: Chronis Theoharis
Sound: Alexandros Sakellariou