Light of Light – Short Stories

Monday, March 31 at 01:30 (ATH) | Sunday, March 30 at 23:30 (UTC) | ERT World

1st TV Broadcast

Short Film, Duration: 13′, Year of production: 2023

A cinematic conversation between a filmmaker and a monk of Mount Athos, who made his own camera before his death in 1932.

Awards & Distinctions:

Nominated for the Tiger Short Award, 52nd Rotterdam International Film Festival • Grand Prix for Best Short Film, Slamdance International Film Festival • Iris Award for Best Short Documentary, Hellenic Film Academy 2024 • Grand Prix for Best Short Film, Tabor International Film Festival • Small Iron Camera 300 Award, Manaki Brothers International Festival • Best Short Film Award, Athens International Film Festival – Opening Nights • Best Documentary Award, Drama Film Festival • Grand Prix for Best Short Film, Dropull International Film Festival

Directed by: Neritan Zinxhiria

Writing Credits: Neritan Zinxhiria