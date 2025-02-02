Lisa has Run Away

Wednesday, February 5 | 19:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World
Comedy, Year of production: 1959.
At Athens Airport, Lisa ditches her father, who wants to marry her off to a wealthy groom from Paris. She hitchhikes to the city and thus meets a handsome car driver.
Starring: Xenia Kalogeropoulou, Kostas Kakkavas, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Marika Krevata, Kostas Hatzihristos, Fragkiskos Manellis, Takis Christoforidis, Michalis Kalogiannis, Giannis Sparidis
Written by: Giannis Maris
Music by: Manos Hadjidakis, Nana Mouskouri (song “O Ymittos”)
Directed by: Socrates Kapsaskis