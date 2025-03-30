Love Games

Wednesday, April 02 at 01:10 (ATH) | Tuesday, April 01 at 23:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1960

Comedy

Open-hearted Manos treats with ironic condescension the quirks of his daughter Jenny, who finds boys her age immature and sappy. The situation is complicated when the girl meets Alekos, a man her age who disguises himself as a charming forty-year-old man in order to move her. When he succeeds, he realizes that he must banish his false self and win her back as a twenty-five-year-old.

Actors: Lambros Konstantaras, Giannis Gionakis, Mirka Kalatzopoulou, Giorgos Pantzas, Aleka Stratigou, Thanasis Veggos, Nikos Papanastasiou, Giorgos Bellos, Mirella Tsarou, Olga Tournaki, Tita Kalligeraki, Marina Pefani, Zannino, Popi Polly (singing), Trio Tempo (singing)

Direction: Giorgos Theodosiadis

Script: Napoleon Eleftheriou

Photography: Nikos Milas

Music Composition: Giorgos Mitsakis

Production Company: Faros Film