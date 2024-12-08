Macedonian Wedding

Tuesday, December 10 at 20:35 (ATH) | 18:35 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1960

Filmed in Belvento, Kozani, the first film by Takis Kanellopoulos is a short documentary that depicts the customs and traditions associated with the traditional wedding in Western Macedonia. The director’s unique poetic perspective transforms a sample of so-called “ethnographic” cinema into a lyrical poem about people’s roots in an ancient, yet already lost, world.

The film won the first prize for short films at the First Greek Cinema Week, as well as the First Prize at the Belgrade Film Festival the following year.

Script – Direction: Takis Kanellopoulos