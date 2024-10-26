Memories Fossilized Deep Inside Her…

Monday, October 28 | 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

(E)

The documentary series records the memories of everyday women who lived through the German occupation and survived the horrors of World War II.

More than 70 women from all over Greece speak of how they were forced, at a tender age, to violently mature overnight and face war, hunger, occupation, resistance and liberation with bravery, composure and ingenuity. Some vigorously, others shyly, others still emotionally charged, these women remember how their fear turned into strength and the play of carefree childhood became a duty and an adult role. Their testimonies are small fragments that make up the parchment of the micro-history of Greece. A story experienced through multiple lives..

Their memories are precious not only because they are the last survivors of a painful period in history, but because they have shaped a new life, with scarce emotions and a plundered inner world.

The documentary consists of 4 independent episodes and apart from personal narratives, it uses unpublished photographs, videos, documentary testimonies and academic analyses.

Direction – Research: Tania Chatzigeorgiou

Research – Script: Ilianna Skouli

Music: Giorgos Kazantzis and Dionisis Tsaknis in episode 4

Editing: Eleni Chrisomalli

Direction of Photography: Aristotelis Metaxas, Nikos Stavropoulos, Efthimis Simadopoulos