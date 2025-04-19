Modern Cinderella

Monday, April 21 | 23:30 (ATH) | 20:30 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek fiction film, Comedy.

Plot: Under unexpected circumstances, a poor but very clever young woman is hired at a large oil company. She works hard, treating her new position as an opportunity to help her family. Before long, having become indispensable to her employer, she accompanies him on a business trip to Rome, where love makes a dynamic entrance into her life.

Written and Directed by: Alekos Sakellarios

Actors: Aliki Vougiouklaki, Dimitris Papamichael, Stavros Xenidis, Aris Malliagros, Christos Parlas, Despoina Nikolaidou, Athanasia Moustaka, Kostas Doukas, Nikitas Platis, Periklis Christoforidis, and others.

Music Supervision: Stavros Xarhakos

Production: DAMASKINOS – MICHAELIDIS