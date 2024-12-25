Mom’s Cake

Thursday, December 26 | 00:00 (ATH) | 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World

(R)

Today: “December 25th – Part II” Festive Episode

The Christmas table at the home of Evanthia and Tasos is in full swing. Relatives, friends, Christmas traditions from around the world, and festive flavors fill the air, with a Frank, a true leftist and anarchist, who just can’t keep his mouth shut. Despite Marilou and Alexandra’s efforts to calm things down, the conflict between Frank and Paris seems almost inevitable. Will Mama’s cake intervene at the right moment?

Director: Alexandros Rigas

Assistant Director: Makis Tsoufis

Screenplay: Alexandros Rigas, Dimitris Apostolou

Set Designer: Stelios Vazos

Costume Designer: Eleni Bletsa

Director of Photography: Socratis Michalopoulos

Production Manager: Evangelos Mavrogiannis

Production Director: Natalia Tasoglou

Production Execution: Stelios Angelopoulos M.IKE