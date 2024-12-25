Mom’s Cake

Thursday, December 26 | 00:00 (ATH) | 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World
(R)
Today: “December 25th – Part II” Festive Episode
The Christmas table at the home of Evanthia and Tasos is in full swing. Relatives, friends, Christmas traditions from around the world, and festive flavors fill the air, with a Frank, a true leftist and anarchist, who just can’t keep his mouth shut. Despite Marilou and Alexandra’s efforts to calm things down, the conflict between Frank and Paris seems almost inevitable. Will Mama’s cake intervene at the right moment?
Director: Alexandros Rigas
Assistant Director: Makis Tsoufis
Screenplay: Alexandros Rigas, Dimitris Apostolou
Set Designer: Stelios Vazos
Costume Designer: Eleni Bletsa
Director of Photography: Socratis Michalopoulos
Production Manager: Evangelos Mavrogiannis
Production Director: Natalia Tasoglou
Production Execution: Stelios Angelopoulos M.IKE