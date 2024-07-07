From Monday to Thursday at 23:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Season Β

(R)

The fictional comedy series, beloved for its humorous lines, its unconventional storyline, and its exceptional cast of actors, returns to our screens with stories of laughter and emotion.

The strong creative duo of Alexandros Rigas and Dimitris Apostolou takes the family of Tasos and Evanthia on adventures, providing Costas Koklas and Kaiti Kostantinou the opportunity to shine in a family story full of episodic twists.

A central theme of the plot revolves around the family dinners at Mom’s. Dinners where guests of different ages, dispositions, and beliefs gather to come closer, get to know each other, clash, reminisce, laugh, part ways, and fall in love. “Mom’s Cake” is always served at the end of each family adventure as a reward for those who manage to stay at the table. For those who, despite their disagreements, conflicts, and differences, put what unites them above all. Their desire to share and have a family.

Lydia Fotopoulou portrays the role of the terrific grandma, Marilou, a detached woman who views life and love in a way that those around her call surreal.

And, of course, Alexandros Rigas appears as Uncle Akylas, the most cynical of them all, Evanthia’s brother. He probably never had any friends. He lives isolated in one of the rooms of the house and loves the theater – when he’s paid to write good theater reviews. However, he enjoys the unpaid reviews more because that’s when he can express his full disdain for every untalented artist.

Opportunities for laughter, emotion, conflicts, and hilarious situations at the family dinners won’t be lacking.

Director: Alexandros Rigas

Assistant Director: Makis Tsoufis

Screenplay: Alexandros Rigas, Dimitris Apostolou

Set Designer: Stelios Vazos

Costume Designer: Eleni Bletsa

Director of Photography: Socratis Michalopoulos

Production Manager: Evangelos Mavrogiannis

Production Director: Natalia Tasoglou

Production Execution: Stelios Angelopoulos M.IKE