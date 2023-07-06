Monday, July 10

17:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC)

“Moms” with host Jenny Theona, continue to convey stories through the journey of motherhood that captivate, move, and inspire us.

Episode 12: «Andriana Paraskevopoulou, Nikoletta Ralli, Dimitris Gerodimos»

Jenny Theona is joined by Andrianna Paraskevopoulou. ERT journalist talks about her two sons and reveals how much she misses them now that they have left home for their studies. Psychiatrist Dimitris Papadimitriadis talks about the great difficulty faced by parents who decide to get a divorce and about the most appropriate age for children to be able to accept this big change. Nikoletta Ralli talks about her daughter and the difficulties she had to face after her birth. Actor Dimitris Gerodimos also talks about the greatest gift he has been given in life, which is none other than his beloved daughter.

Host: Jenny Theona

Available on ERTFLIX.