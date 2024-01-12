Sunday, January 14 at 04:00 (ATH) | 02:00 (UTC) | ERT World

The Music Box of ERT is opening again!

For the fourth consecutive year, Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi welcome distinguished artists, listen to their stories, reminisce about their best songs, and breathe new life into music!

Today: Guests: Maria Farantouri, Zülfü Livaneli, and Serenad Bağcan

Episode 1 (R)

Maria Farantouri and Zülfü Livaneli are the guests of Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi in the first Music Box of the new year, airing every Friday at 23:00 Greece time on ERTWorld.

The two esteemed and internationally recognized artists, representing their countries, Greece and Turkey respectively, join their voices in a unique television collaboration, singing for solidarity and peace among nations. Accompanying them are the vocalist Serenad Bağcan and the saz player Erdem Şimşek