Sunday, January 14 at 04:00 (ATH) | 02:00 (UTC) | ERT World
The Music Box of ERT is opening again!
For the fourth consecutive year, Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi welcome distinguished artists, listen to their stories, reminisce about their best songs, and breathe new life into music!
Today: Guests: Maria Farantouri, Zülfü Livaneli, and Serenad Bağcan
Episode 1 (R)
Maria Farantouri and Zülfü Livaneli are the guests of Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi in the first Music Box of the new year, airing every Friday at 23:00 Greece time on ERTWorld.
The two esteemed and internationally recognized artists, representing their countries, Greece and Turkey respectively, join their voices in a unique television collaboration, singing for solidarity and peace among nations. Accompanying them are the vocalist Serenad Bağcan and the saz player Erdem Şimşek
Idea, Artistic Direction: Nikos Portokaloglou
Presenters: Nikos Portokaloglou, Rena Morfi
Director: Periklis Vourthis
Senior Editor: Theodora Konstantopoulou
Producer: Stelios Kotiwnis
Cinematography: Vasilis Mourikis
Set Designer: Rania Gerogianni
Music Direction: Giannis Diskos
Artistic Consultants: Thomaida Platypodi – Giorgos Anastasiou
Repertoire Manager: Nikos Makrakis
Photo Credits: Manolis Manousis / MAEM
Production Execution: Foss Productions
Musicians accompanying them:
Winds – Keyboards / Giannis Diskos
Violin – Vocals / Dimitris Kazanis
Guitars – Vocals / Lampros Kountourogianis
Drums / Thanasis Tsakirakis
Bass – Mandolin – Vocals / Viron Tsourapis
Piano – Keyboards / Stelios Fragkos
Host: Nikos Portokaloglou, Rena Morfi