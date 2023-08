Sunday, August 13

22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC)

Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi unite different musical worlds, where everything fits and everything blends harmoniously! Together with the Band of the Box, they create original covers of favorite songs and unite rebetika with traditional music, Maria Farantouri with Eric Burdon, reggae with hip-hop, and Stratos Dionysiou with George Michael.

MUSIC BOX welcomes established creators and young artists and honors the creators who have given new life to Greek songs with their music and lyrics.

Today: «The MUSIC BOX of Thanos Mikroutsikos» (R)

Guests: Miltos Pashalidis, Pavlina Voulgaraki, Kostas Thomaidis and Alexandra Mikroutsikou

Idea, Artistic Direction: Nikos Portokaloglou

Presenters: Nikos Portokaloglou, Rena Morfi

Direction: Periklis Vourthis

Chief Editor: Theodora Konstantopoulou

Producer: Stelios Kotiwnis

Cinematography Director: Vasilis Mourikis

Set Designer: Rania Gerogianni

Music Director: Giannis Diskos

Artistic Consultants: Thomaida Platypodi – Giorgos Anastasiou

Repertoire Manager: Nikos Makrakis

Photo Credits: Manolis Manousis / MAEM

Production Execution: Foss Productions along with the musicians:

Wind Instruments – Keyboards / Giannis Diskos

Violin – Vocals / Dimitris Kazanis

Guitars – Vocals / Lambis Kountouroyiannis

Drums / Thanasis Tsakirakis

Bass – Mandolin – Vocals / Vyron Tsourapis

Piano – Keyboards / Stelios Frangous

