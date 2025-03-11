Every Friday | 16:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 14:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Season B

How does music sound underwater? What kind of music do animals enjoy? Who “borrowed” songs from others? And what is the most famous song in the world?

MUSIKOLOGY is here once again to answer these questions and many more!

This modern and visually captivating show sparks curiosity with timeless questions and themes that appeal to all ages.

Elias Papacharalambous and the MUSIKOLOGY team deliver an original program driven by a deep love for music, transcending genres and eras.

From music lessons and interviews to unique musical experiments, MUSIKOLOGY aims to demonstrate one simple truth: there are only two kinds of music—good and bad.



Script – Presentation: Ilias Papacharalambous

Direction – Editing: Alexis Skoulidis

Director of Photography: Fotis Zygouris

Chief Editing: Alexandros Dandoulakis

Research: Dimitris Klonis

Sound Design: Fotis Papadheodorou

Production Direction: Verena Kapopoulou