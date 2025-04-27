My Boss was… A Fool

Thursday, May 01 | 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Friday, May 02 at 01:10 (ATH) | Thursday, May 01 at 22:10 (UTC)

Year of production: 1969

A kind-hearted young man named Charalambos secretly loves his beautiful servant Melpomeni but is too shy to admit it. Melpomeni is also in love with him but is afraid to confess her feelings. However, the neighborhood butcher, Thodoros, is deeply infatuated with Melpomeni and one day arrives at Charalambos’s doorstep, asking for her hand in marriage. Charalambos naturally refuses, and so Thodoros decides to kidnap her. However, Charalambos’s other servant, Toula, who has a crush on Thodoros, decides to make them both admit the truth. In the end, Toula ends up with Thodoros, Charalambos gets Melpomeni, and Charalambos’s nephew, Tonis, who is skeptical about apartment living, finds the love of his life in a theater actress.

Cast: Nikos Stavridis, Despoina Stylianopoulou, Nikos Rizos, Anna Matzourani, Giorgos Kappis, Sotiris Tzevelekis, Nikitas Platis

Screenplay: Errikos Thalassinos

Director: Errikos Thalassinos